Scotland ferries fiasco: Handover of massively-late Glen Sannox may now be delayed beyond May

Completion of the massively late Glen Sannox ferry faces being delayed beyond May because of the novel dual-fuel system it will use, builders Ferguson Marine revealed on Friday.

Shipyard chief executive David Tydeman told MSPs that because of a parts delay: “Despite our best efforts to mitigate risks around timelines, this will have a bearing on the final handover.”

The news comes a day after the main union at the Port Glasgow yard warned that the vessel’s sea trials, which are due to start in less than a fortnight, were likely to throw up new problems.

Glen Sannox under construction at Ferguson Marine in Port Glasgow

In an update following a Ferguson Marine review of the beleaguered project, which is six years late and three times over budget, Mr Tydeman said the yard was “evaluating the risks to further slippage on the planned late May handover date for Glen Sannox, the cascade impacts onto Hull 802 [sister ferry Glen Rosa] and the overall costs to complete impacts for both ships.”

He said he aimed to update ministers by February 23, when the Scottish Parliament’s net zero, energy and transport committee are due to visit the yard.

Mr Tydeman said the yard had switched to a different piping supplier for the liqueified natural gas (LNG) fuel which the ferries will use as well as diesel because of a parts delay.

In a letter to the committee, which is scrutinising the project, he said: “The very low temperature liquid (-160/170C) converts to high pressure gas fuel for the engines during bunkering [refuelling].

"Very low temperature air is discharged from the on-board storage tank. The entire system requires specialist cryo-steels and we contracted with a specialist company for design and installation.

"Supply of the final parts of the piping systems should have taken place in the last quarter of 2023, but was delayed, and I can now confirm we’ve had an alternative specialist UK company on site since the beginning of January, with installation due to complete by the middle of March.

"The specialist dual fuel engine supplier will then commence the final testing and commissioning of the system which they advise usually takes ten weeks (this is the first ship with LNG to be commissioned in the UK and hence we defer to their experience with other shipyards around the world)."

Mr Tydeman said the planned launch of Glen Rosa on March 12 had been postponed until the next suitable high tide on April 9 to reduce the risk of delays to Glen Sannox.

He said: “This has no impact on the programme for Hull 802 [Glen Rosa], however it allows critical work on Glen Sannox in March to be carried out close to the Ferguson Marine engineering office and more efficiently alongside the quay in the shipyard.