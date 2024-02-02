Get ready! The big day is almost here. The Glen Sannox ferry – years late and countless millions over budget – is about to set sail for real for the first time.

When we say “set sail”, we should reassure readers that, while it may seem like it to some, work did not start sometime in the Age of Exploration when wind power ruled the waves and it doesn’t actually have any sails. Nor is it driven by a steam engine or propelled by paddles. It is in fact a, relatively speaking, ‘modern’ vessel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Opinion newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Ferguson Marine shipyard described the first round of sea trials – due to begin on February 13, happily not a Friday – as an “important milestone”. It feels like a longer unit of measurement would be more appropriate – a light-yearstone or parsecstone?

The Glen Sannox has been towed during a dry dock transfer but is now due to begin its sea trials later this month (Picture contributed)