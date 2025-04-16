Opening date of first opening road bridge across River Clyde revealed
The first opening road bridge across the River Clyde will open on Friday, May 9, Renfrewshire Council confirmed to The Scotsman on Wednesday.
Renfrew Bridge will connect the town with Clydebank, just downstream from a centuries-old passenger ferry, whose operators have pledged will continue.
The bridge was originally scheduled to have opened last autumn.
The 184m span between Meadowside Street in Renfrew and Dock Street in Clydebank will open for shipping, although the council has yet to confirm how long traffic will be halted when a vessel passes, which will normally be at high tide.
It is of a similar cable stay design to the Queensferry Crossing, with a twin-leaf structure that opens horizontally.
The project has employed more than 950 people and is expected to attract an estimated £230 million of private sector investment.
The project is being funded by the UK and Scottish governments through the £1.13 billion Glasgow City Region City Deal.
Completion of the bridge follows the opening of the Govan-Partick bridge for walkers, wheelers and cyclists in September last year beside the Riverside Museum in Glasgow.
