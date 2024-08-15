Opening and closing bridge which links Scottish towns is tested for first time

The bridge is due to be completed in late autumn

A test of the first opening road bridge across the river Clyde has been completed, as it moves a step closer to opening to the public.

The first operational test of the Renfrew Bridge, which will link its namesake town with Clydebank and Yoker, was carried out on Thursday morning by contactors at Graham, with follow-up works to continue until its official opening later this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for the latest news and analysis about Scottish transport Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The bridge was opened and closed for the first ever time, with the test going to plan as hoped.

The Renfrew Bridge, which will link its namesake town with Clydebank and Yoker. Photo: Courtesy of Drone Scotland – dronescotland.com

The project will create additional connecting active travel and road links from Yoker train station to Renfrew town centre and it is hoped it will open up work, health, education and leisure opportunities for communities on both sides of the river.

Renfrewshire Council leader Iain Nicolson said: “It’s fantastic to see this project continue to progress and move through significant milestones as we continue to show that we can deliver significant infrastructure projects successfully.

“Thousands of jobs will be, and have been, created through the project, as well as the opportunity for new homes and investment on the riverside and access to health and leisure for communities on both sides of the river.

“It’s part of an ongoing programme of transformational capital investment in Renfrewshire and the Glasgow city region which will benefit people now but also generations to come, and I’m looking forward to seeing this new transport link completed later this year.”

The Renfrew Bridge

The project is being funded by the UK and Scottish Governments through the £1.13 billion Glasgow City Region City Deal.

The bridge is due to be completed in late autumn.

Jim Armour, Graham project director, said: “This is a great milestone that demonstrates all the hard work from the full team over the last two to three years has been a success.

“It was great to see the bridge closing for the first time in such a smooth, controlled, and seamless operation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The next stage of the project is to conduct commissioning which includes reliability and operational testing, with a number of opening and closing procedures to ensure the whole structure is working safely and efficiently.