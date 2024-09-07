I was among the first to cross Scotland's newest bridge

Crossing will be among longest opening bridge for walkers and cyclists in Europe

Sign up for the latest news and analysis about Scottish transport Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A century ago, a network of ferries enabled people to cross the Clyde west of the city centre.

Today, it’s all about bridges - and I was one of the first to cross the latest impressive span over the river ahead of its public opening on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Notre Dame and Riverside primary school pupils Emily MacLennan, Erin Orr, Murdo MacLeod and Jak Smith on the new Govan-Partick Bridge on Friday | John Devlin/The Scotsman

The Govan-Partick Bridge beside the Riverside Museum and Tall Ship Glenlee is, at 6m, one of the widest pedestrian and cycle-only bridge across the waterway yet. It is also, at 115m, the longest of its type that opens to shipping in Europe.

The bridge is due to be joined in November by a new road bridge further downstream between Yoker and Renfrew.

The Tall Ship Glenlee beside the Riverside Museum hopes the bridge will bring a new influx of visitors | The Scotsman

It follows the Squiggly (Tradeston) Bridge in the city centre in 2009, the Squinty Bridge (Clyde Arc) beside the SEC in 2006, the Millennium Bridge beside Glasgow Science Centre in 2002 and the adjacent Bell’s Bridge in 1988.

The new bridge is framed by a grand approach walkway from Pointhouse Quay on the north bank and winches from the former Govan chain ferry which form part of two pillars on the Water Row side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Govan Ferry before closing in the mid-1960s | Glasgow City Council

The £29.5 million cable stay bridge design is reminiscent of the Queensferry Crossing, albeit with its cables splaying to the deck from a single triangular tower.

However, its design was actually inspired by the cranes of the shipyards which used to dominate the area, including A&J Inglis, where the museum now stands.

One of the yard’s most famous creations was the paddle steamer Waverley in 1947, which will be among vessels for which the new bridge will open when it returns to base beside Glasgow Science Centre next month after a tour of southern England.

People can watch the bridge open for the first time for boats twice on Saturday, with the mechanism expected to take three minutes for the deck to swing horizontally clear of the river.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The bridge will plug a cross-Clyde gap for walking, wheeling and cycling between the Millennium Bridge, a mile up river, and the Clyde Tunnel, 1.5 miles downstream.

Such journeys between the West End and the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital will also be much easier.

The crossing’s hoped-for regenerative effect is already taking effect with new flats springing up at the Govan end, and it will provide a direct link between the University of Glasgow’s main campus and its health innovation hub in Govan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New flats at the Govan end of the bridge | John Devlin/The Scotsman

Trustees of the 128-year-old Glenlee also hope it will bring an influx of new visitors after having to introduce admission charges in July because of falling numbers and increasing costs.

The bridge is part of the Glasgow City Region City Deal project, funded by the Scottish and UK Governments.

It was formally opened on Friday by Scottish Government employment and investment minister Tom Arthur, UK Government minister for Scotland Kirsty McNeil and Glasgow City Council leader Susan Aitken.