Popular Glasgow feeder town to get nearly 130 new family homes in new year

Housebuilder Miller Homes has outlined plans to deliver 128 new homes in Clydebank after acquiring a former leisure centre site.

Construction of the new residential development is set to commence early in the new year at the town’s former Playdrome Leisure Centre, which closed in 2017. Millerpark will form part of the phased regeneration strategy for Clydebank’s town centre - a 15-year initiative aimed at transforming the area into a “vibrant and appealing destination”.

The 8.8-acre site will comprise 128 energy-efficient homes, marking the third such development in recent years for the town. Previous developments, Millerbank and Braidfields, saw rapid sell-outs, the housebuilder noted.

Miller Homes said it had already been working closely with the local community, and all immediate neighbours to the site.

Andrew McArthur, regional operations director for Miller Homes Scotland West, said: “The purchase of Millerpark not only aligns with our vision to enhance the local community with the provision of high-quality homes, but it also meets the high demand for more new housing in the town.

“We are exceptionally supportive of the wider ongoing regeneration project of Clydebank and have been working closely with West Dunbartonshire Council to utilise our longstanding expertise in enriching the local area, while preserving its historical character.”

The latest development will comprise a total of 128 two, three and four-bedroom properties, ranging from 650 square feet to 1,382 sq ft, offering “flexible living and modern amenities”. The firm said Millerpark would launch in January, with a show home ready in late spring, and the first properties due for completion in July 2025.

Meanwhile, Miller Homes has agreed to buy St Modwen Homes. The deal sees Miller acquire 19 live sites, totalling some 3,500 plots for new homes, and a further five strategic sites, growing its business in the West Midlands, East Midlands and south of England regions while entering the south west area.