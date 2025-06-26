FlixBus launches new service between Edinburgh and Glasgow with buses departing every 30 minutes

FlixBus announces new service between Scotland's two biggest cities.

FlixBus is set to launch a new multi-stop bus service between Glasgow and Edinburgh next month.

New stops in the Scottish capital, including Princes Street, Haymarket Station, Edinburgh Zoo, Corstorphine Drum Brae, Ratho Station, and Newhouse Park and Ride, will now be available for passengers on the company's network.

Departing every 30-35 minutes throughout the day between Edinburgh Bus Station and Glasgow Buchanan Bus Station, the route will launch on Monday, July 7. In addition to its two city centre stops, the route will connect key locations including Livingston, Harthill and Edinburgh's West End.

Tickets on the route start at £3.49, while travel is completely free on the FlixBus Scotland network for Young Scots under 22, over-60s with a bus pass, and anyone with a valid National Entitlement Card (NEC).

The new stopping service has been launched in addition to Flixbus’s existing faster Edinburgh-Glasgow service.

Andreas Schorling, senior managing director at FlixBus UK, said: “The launch of this route marks the next phase of our growth journey in Scotland, providing a service tailored to the needs of local people, offering a fantastic customer experience through our constant focus on passengers.

“Adding these destinations will bring convenient, frequent FlixBus journeys to those living outside of city centres, perfect for everyone from commuters to university students and day trips.”

The full route stop list is as follows:

- Glasgow’s Buchanan Bus Station;

- Newhouse Park and Ride;

- Harthill Services;

- Livingston Deer Park;

- Ratho Station;

- Ingliston Park and Ride;

- Corstorphine Drum Brae;

- Edinburgh Zoo, Haymarket Station;

- Edinburgh Princes Street;

- Edinburgh Bus Station.