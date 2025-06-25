A section of Princes Street in Edinburgh has been closed to westbound traffic, with police in attendance.

A man has been pronounced dead on Princes Street in Edinburgh after being found unresponsive.

A section of the busy street has been closed as a forensic team deals with the incident.

His death is being treated as unexplained and an investigation is ongoing.

Forensic officers, as well as a blue forensic tent, were in place on a section of the pavement along Princes Street at 8.15am on Wednesday.

A section of Princes Street from Hanover Street has been closed. | The Scotsman/National World

The busy city centre road has been closed westbound to all traffic from the junction of Hanover Street to South St David Street.

A police cordon has been erected between the two junctions.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6am on Wednesday, 25 June, we received a report of an unresponsive man on Princes Street in Edinburgh.

“Emergency services attended and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The death is being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

The forensics tent in place on Princes Street. | The Scotsman/National World

Pedestrians are being diverted around the scene by two police officers at either end of the cordon.

A Scottish Ambulance Service vehicle, along with two Police Scotland cars, are in attendance.

Commuters were warned about disruption on buses and trams.

Lothian Buses said: “Due to a road closure buses are unable to serve part of Princes Street and are instead diverted via Frederick Street, George Street and South St David Street eastbound until further notice.”