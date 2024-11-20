Three men arrested after Scottish city bus station evacuated as bomb squad check suspicious item

Buchanan Bus Station in Glasgow has been closed and evacuated following the discovery

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three men have been arrested and a bus station evacuated as the bomb squad was called out to reports of a “potential suspicious item”.

Police Scotland said Buchanan Bus Station in Glasgow city centre was closed at around 1.10pm on Wednesday “following a report of a potential suspicious item”, with the Navy bomb squad alerted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The force, which was still present at around 7.50pm on Wednesday evening, said: “Three men have been arrested in connection with the incident at Buchanan Bus Station in Glasgow, which was reported around 1.10pm today.

“EOD (explosive ordnance disposal) are at the scene and inquiries remain ongoing.”

Large cordons have been put in place with streets around the bus station closed.

Police advised the public to avoid the area.

A number of transport services have experienced disruption as a result of the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bus operator Stagecoach’s Ayr-Glasgow X77 service, which terminates at Buchanan Bus Station, will now terminate in Hope Street in Glasgow.

On X, formerly Twitter, a stagecoach spokesperson said: “Due to the ongoing police incident in Glasgow City, our X77 service will be terminating at Hope Street and will be departing from Wellington Street until further notice.

“Thank you for your patience.”

Railway operator ScotRail has experienced similar issues, having shut down Glasgow Queen Street’s high level station until it is deemed safe to reopen.

On X, a spokesperson said: “Emergency services are dealing with an incident near to Glasgow Queen Street station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Until the police deem it safe to run trains again, no trains will run into and out of Glasgow Queen Street High Level.”

National Rail said disruption at the station would likely continue until 9.30pm, with cancellations and delays of up to 35 minutes to be expected.

National Rail said commuters should check their journeys through its National Rail Enquiries journey planner, and said passengers may be entitled to compensation.

The bus station has been fully evacuated | JTana - stock.adobe.com

A large cordon was been erected around the station following its evacuation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: “Emergency services are dealing with an incident near the railway at Glasgow Queen Street, meaning all lines are currently closed.

“Trains running to/from this station will be cancelled, delayed by up to 35 minutes or revised.”

They added: “You may be entitled to compensation if you experience a delay in completing your journey today.

“Please keep your train ticket and make a note of your journey, as both will be required to support any claim.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Glasgow Caledonian University (GCU) confirmed at around 8.30pm on Wednesday that the campus had been evacuated and closed as a precaution.

A spokesperson for GCU said: “Following direction from Police Scotland relating to the incident at Buchannan Bus Station, we evacuated our campus as a precaution this afternoon.

“We will be providing further updates to our staff and students in due course.”

A number of businesses in the area have also been affected. The Royal Concert Hall’s planned An Audience With Celtic Legends event was cancelled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On X, a spokesperson for the venue said: “An Audience With Celtic Legends – Wednesday 20 November. Due to circumstances beyond our control, this evening’s event has been cancelled.