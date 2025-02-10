Meet Edinburgh Zoo's two new additions, as arrival of capybaras marks 15-year first

Edinburgh Zoo has welcome the two new additions in time for February half-term

They are classed as the largest rodents in the world and now two infants are moving into Edinburgh Zoo in a 15-year first.

Two seven-month-old capybaras have arrived at the attraction.

The two capybaras have arrived at the zoo in time for the February half term | Jimmy’s Farm & Wildlife Park

The South American mammals, who are yet to be named, have travelled from Jimmy’s Farm & Wildlife Park in Ipswich to their new home in Edinburgh.

The Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS), which runs Edinburgh Zoo, said the siblings would stay indoors for the first few days while they adjusted to their surroundings.

However, the wildlife conservation charity said visitors for February half term this week may still be able to spot the capybaras.

Capybara siblings | Jimmy’s Farm & Wildlife Park

Darren McGarry, head of living collections at RZSS, said, “It is so exciting to have capybara at the zoo for the first time in over 15 years.

“Our two young females are getting used to their new home and are already showing the keepers their inquisitive little personalities. We hope visitors will still be able to spot them while they’re staying inside for the first few days.”

The specially-designed enclosure will mimic the capybaras' natural environment, with water, grass and places to hide.

Jimmy’s Farm & Wildlife Park

The semi-aquatic mammals are strong swimmers, having adapted to live in bodies of water found in forests, seasonally flooded savannas, and wetlands.

Jimmy Doherty, founder and chief executive of Jimmy’s Farm & Wildlife Park, said, “Our inquisitive and friendly capybara pups are set to begin an exciting new chapter as they move to their new home at Edinburgh Zoo.