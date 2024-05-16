Kate Forbes has spoken about the future of the Ferguson Marine shipyard ahead of a ferries summit

The Deputy First Minister has vowed to leave “no stone unturned” in securing a future for the state-owned Ferguson Marine shipyard.

Speaking ahead of a summit on Thursday about the future of the shipbuilder, Kate Forbes said progress towards securing a sustainable future for the business “continues to be made”, while acknowledging that workers had not had a “smooth journey”.

She also said taking the business into public ownership had saved more than 300 jobs and ensured two new ferries would be delivered.

The long-delayed Glen Sannox ferry at the Ferguson Marine shipyards. Picture: John Devlin

“I want to thank the GMB union for organising this summit and bringing the key players with an interest in a sustainable future for Ferguson Marine to the table,” she said. “I very much hope that the conversations which take place will help to shape future discussions on a sustainable future for the yard.

“I’m pleased to see that progress continues to be made, but I do, of course, recognise that this has not been a smooth journey for the workforce.

“Our decision to take Fergusons into public ownership saved the last commercial shipyard on the Clyde from closure, rescued more than 300 jobs and ensured that the two ferries – vital for our island communities – will be delivered. I am committed to leaving no stone unturned when it comes to pursuing a sustainable future for Ferguson Marine, its workforce and for wider shipbuilding on the Clyde.”