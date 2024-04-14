The shock sackings of the chief executives of Ferguson Marine shipyard and CalMac were long planned by their board chairs and not knee-jerk reactions to pressure from impatient ministers, The Scotsman has learned.

The dramatic exits from the Scottish Government-owned firms came eight days apart on March 26 and April 3, but it is understood they were the culmination of parallel, but unrelated processes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for the latest news and analysis about Scottish transport Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Industry sources said Port Glasgow yard boss David Tydeman became an "easy scapegoat" for a continuing series of delays to the completion of Glen Sannox and Glen Rosa after tensions built up with company chair Andrew Miller.

Ferguson Marine chair Andrew Miller appearing before Holyrood's net zero, energy and transport committee. (Photo by Scottish Parliament TV)

By contrast, CalMac chief Robbie Drummond is believed to have been ousted to improve the west coast operator’s chances of being awarded a new contract after it suffered a series of problems such as the botched launch of a new ticketing system.

Both men were said to be well liked, with Mr Tydeman respected for his expertise in sorting out major problems with the two partially-built ferries which he inherited form previous managements.

CalMac chair Erick Østergaard, who fired Mr Drummond, is seen as one of the most experienced figures in the European ferry industry.

However, at Ferguson Marine, questions have been raised about Mr Miller’s lack of shipbuilding experience. He was seen as the prime mover in Mr Tydeman’s departure, over “performance concerns”, but Ferguson Marine has declined to provide details.

David Tydeman beside Glen Sannox at the Ferguson Marine yard in May 2023 when he said: "We're in really good shape." (Photo by John Devlin/The Scotsman)

Board member John Petticrew, an Inverclyde-born shipbuilder based in Canada, was appointed as his interim successor.

Edward Mountain, convener of the Scottish Parliament’s net zero, energy and transport committee, which holds both companies to account, said: "David Tydeman was an easy scapegoat for the minister and for Andrew Miller, who doesn’t have David’s professional experience in shipbuilding.

"When the committee visited the yard in February, it was clear the union reps held David Tydeman in quite high esteem and were happy to work with him.”

Ferguson Marine interim chief executive John Petticrew at the launch of Glen Rosa at the yard on Tuesday. (Photo by John Devlin/The Scotsman)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, an industry source said Mr Tydeman’s frankness in detailing the problems he had uncovered in a series of quarterly progress updates since being appointed two years ago had caused tensions.

One said: "I’ve always found David Tydeman quite honest and to say things as they are, but I’m not sure the board has ever been particularly happy with the way he has reported stuff.”

Another source said they had observed “friction” and an “undercurrent” between the chief executive and chair on several occasions.

Former CalMac chief executive Robbie Drummond was described as "the fall guy for a Scottish Government that has failed to invest in ferries". (Photo by Rachel Keenan)

One source said this may have intensified over the further delays to Glen Sannox, caused by a shortage of specialist welders for pipework for the ferry’s liquefied natural gas propulsion system.

Mr Tydeman is believed to have been about to confirm this meant completion of the vessel would be put back a further two months from May.

One source said: "If he was being told by Andrew Miller and possibly other board members they were going to stick to the previous timescale and David knew that it couldn’t be done, I could easily see that turning into loggerheads very quickly. Mr Miller was adamant there were going to be no more delays.”

The source said wellbeing economy secretary Mairi McAllan would have approved Mr Tydeman’s dismissal, but she had only been post a month.

They said: “A minister just in the door would be reliant on the board – I don’t think there’s a smoking gun towards the SNP here."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms McAllan said on Tuesday: "The board are there to help provide strategic direction and to hold the executive team to account, and I, since coming into post, have been very clear with Andrew Miller that I expect prudency when it comes to public money, I expect delivery and I expect accountability.

CalMac chair Erik Østergaard is regarded as one of the most experienced leaders in the European ferry industry. (Photo by Erik Østergaard)

"Their view is that Mr Petticrew, with his background, is the best person to take that forward.”

The sources said Mr Petticrew would not have taken the job if he thought further delays lay ahead, and he would have seen Mr Tydeman had put the ferries on a path to completion.

One said: “If you’re dealt a crap hand of cards, you can only play what you’ve got. David was running with a yard that had been seriously let down by his predecessors.

"He was responsible for some delays, but had ironed out the majority of the problems – and he ended up being the fall guy.

"By the time he was removed, he had basically ironed out the issues with Glen Rosa and put a procedure in place to make sure it was not going to be late, and he had probably served his purpose."

Mr Miller had said the yard needed “strong leadership to ensure its long-term future”. He said: “The board recognised that action needed to be taken to restructure the current leadership team.”

Over at CalMac, chair Erik Østergaard is said to have wanted a change of culture by making top-level changes to convince ministers to award the firm a new contract, because not all its problems could be blamed on the ageing fleet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One source said: "I can’t believe that he’s been very happy with the performance of that company for quite a while.

"CalMac hasn’t been run particularly successfully, if you look at the number of ships coming out of dry dock with breakdowns almost immediately, and the rollout of the ticket system before it was ready, which was not a success, and is still having troubles.”

Such ferry faults include to younger vessels such as Loch Seaforth, which was out for six weeks in 2021.

Another source said CalMac management was unpopular with islanders. They said: "A cynic might say if you get rid of the person who has upset the islanders, you have fewer impediments to a direct award."

But they added: “Robbie Drummond was the figurehead, where actually the problem was CalMac didn’t have a single spare ferry, they were old and continued to break down.” Another said: "He was honest, open and accountable while doing an incredibly difficult job under immense pressure.”

Mr Mountain said: "Robbie Drummond has been the fall guy for a Scottish Government that has failed to invest in ferries, and has a fleet that is not fit for purpose. It does not surprise me this has happened in the build up to the decision of what to do with the next contract.”

CalMac’s board said it had reviewed its executive leadership because it wanted to “strengthen the focus further on operational performance of an ageing fleet, resilience and enhanced dialogue and responsiveness with the customers and the communities CalMac serves”.