One of Scotland’s biggest unions has called for a halt to the planned rise in the minimum unit pricing (MUP) on alcohol, saying it is an “untested tax” that will “punish the poorest Scots”.

GMB Scotland, which is the biggest union in Scotland’s drinks industry, says it opposes MUP because the union “cares about protecting workers, their families and their communities”. The organisation has written to newly-appointed drugs and alcohol policy minister Christina McKelvie to voice its concerns.

In February, the Scottish Government announced the base rate of MUP – the minimum price retailers can charge per unit of alcohol – would be raised from 50p to 65p from September 30. This would mean the lowest price for a bottle of wine would rise from £4.88 to £6.34.

Public Health Scotland said MUP had reduced deaths directly caused by alcohol consumption

David Hume, a GMB Scotland organiser in the drinks industry, said the poorest Scots – those more likely to drink cheaper drinks – “are bearing the brunt of this one-size-fits-all policy”.

“Analysis suggests Scots’ spending power, when adjusted for inflation, has risen by just 1 per cent in the five years since MUP was introduced,” he said. “Given that, a 30 per cent rise might seem not only disproportionate, but punitive and, as ever, the harshest punishment is inflicted on the lowest earners.

“MUP is another ‘world-leading’ policy from the Scottish Government, but would not be the first legislative innovation backed by a well-meaning all-party consensus at Holyrood that leads to unforeseen consequences, that does not, in fact, work, and needs to be reconsidered amid regret and recrimination.

“It is easier to hike the price of alcohol than tackle the real issues driving some Scots to drink too much.”

Last year, Public Health Scotland (PHS) said MUP had reduced deaths directly caused by alcohol consumption by an estimated 13.4 per cent.

Clare Beeston, who led the evaluation of the policy, said: “We have seen reductions in deaths and hospital admissions directly caused by sustained, high levels of alcohol consumption, and this is further evidence that those drinking at harmful and hazardous levels have reduced their consumption.”

Meanwhile, alcohol-related hospital admissions in Scotland fell by 11 per cent in 2022/23 compared with the previous year, new figures show.

PHS data published on Tuesday showed 31,206 hospital stays last year, with 92 per cent of such admissions treated in general acute hospitals and the remaining 8 per cent in psychiatric hospitals. But figures from 2021/22 showed there were 35,187 admissions in Scotland, 6 per cent of which were for psychiatric episodes.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Research commended by internationally-renowned public health experts estimates that our world-leading MUP policy has saved hundreds of lives, likely averted hundreds of alcohol-attributable hospital admissions. The largest estimated reductions were seen in men and those living in the 40 per cent most deprived areas.