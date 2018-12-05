Edinburgh Trams Christmas strike called off after agreement reached

PLANS for a tram strike over the festive period were called off today after an agreement was reached between management and union.

Tram drivers, members of Unite, had voted 70 per cent in favour of a walk-out which was due to take place in the run-up to Christmas and New Year.

But today the union said it had withdrawn the planned action following “positive negotiations” over the last two weeks with Edinburgh Trams.

The strike ballot had been prompted by what Unite called a “hostile and aggressive management culture” which it was claimed had resulted in the bullying and victimisation of members.

Unite regional officer Lyn Turner said agreement had been reached which overhauls the company’s sickness and capability policies.

He said: “Following talks as a result of a ballot for industrial action by Unite members, an agreement has been reached with the company. Unite is therefore withdrawing the threat of strike action.

“Our members are satisfied that the company has listened to their concerns and has agreed to change practices which will halt strike action. This is the best outcome possible for all those involved.

“Edinburgh’s citizens and tourists will be relieved to hear that fruitful talks have led to the withdrawal of strike action. An agreement has been reached through positive consultation and negotiation rather than hard-nosed posturing.”

But Mr Turner added: “Edinburgh Trams must be under no illusion about the strength and resolve of our members who deserve to be treated fairly and with dignity and respect.”

