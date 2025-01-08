Edinburgh Airport announces when it will increase passenger drop-off charge to £6

Move to encourage passengers to switch to less polluting buses and trams

Dropping off and picking up passengers at Scotland’s busiest airport will cost £1 more from next Monday.

The charge for using a dedicated zone beside Edinburgh Airport’s terminal for up to ten minutes will cost £6, officials announced on Wednesday.

The drop-off charge was introduced at Edinburgh Airport in 2010 | Lesley Martin/Edinburgh Airport

The airport said the move was to encourage more travellers to switch to public transport - buses and trams - to reduce emissions and cut congestion.

However, it said income would be used for expansion of the airport, which carried a record 15 million passengers last year, as well as terminal improvements.

Airport bosses said the revenue raised “will assist in improving passenger experience, growing connectivity [increasing flights and routes] and investing in the airport’s infrastructure”.

Chief commercial officer (XAero) Gail Taylor said: “We have just had a record year for passengers at Edinburgh Airport and that number is likely to grow year-on-year, and we want to make sure that people are making more sustainable choices when getting to and from the airport.

“The use of cars is the most polluting mode with four journeys for each passenger compared to just two when using public transport. We want more people to use the robust transport links we have as this both reduces emissions and congestion.

Edinburgh Airport handled a record 15 million passengers in 2024 | Lisa Ferguson/The Scotsman

“We have a number of large capacity projects planned over the next few years and reinvestment back into the airport infrastructure will improve the overall experience for passengers.”

The airport said 37 per cent of its passengers used buses and trams compared to 40 per cent coming by car, 9 per cent by taxi, 6 per cent rented cars and 9 per cent walked, cycled or other modes.

It said the drop-off charge increase meant it was “competitively priced” against public transport.

Lothian’s Airlink bus service operates from Edinburgh city centre up to every 10 minutes from 3.40am to 12.20am, and up to every 20 minutes between 12.35am and 3.25am.

Edinburgh Trams operate to the airport from the city centre at least every ten minutes from 5.40am and 12.15am.

Direct buses include from Dundee, Fife, Glasgow, Oban and Stirling.

The airport said; “We are always talking with public transport providers to increase existing and provide new options.”

It said it would retain the free drop-off and pick-up area in its long stay car park, which has been upgraded and moved closer to the terminal, ten minutes’ walk away. It can be used without charge for 30 minutes.

Local residents and electric car drivers will continue to qualify for a 50 per cent discount for the first ten minutes in the drop-off zone.

A £1 drop-off charge was introduced in 2010 and increased to £2 for five minutes and £4 for ten minutes in 2018.

The five-minute rate was abolished in 2020 and the charge increased from £4 to £5 in 2023.

AGS Airports, which owns Glasgow and Aberdeen airports, said it had “no current plans” to increase its drop-off fees, of £5.50 for 15 minutes.

Scottish Conservatives transport spokesperson Sue Webber said: “Hard-pressed motorists will once again be dismayed they are being used as a cash cow by Edinburgh Airport.

“Passengers want to do their bit to reduce emissions, but they need to know public transport options to and from the airport will be reliable.