Airport and unions attack “surprise” move as operation changes hands

Staff at an Edinburgh Airport lounge face losing their jobs in the run up to Christmas in a move condemned by both unions and airport chiefs.

A total of 16 workers at one of the airport’s two Aspire lounges have been told they are at risk of redundancy after new operator CAVU won a contract from the airport to run the facility from incumbent Swissport.

An Escape lounge | CAVU

The GMB Scotland union said CAVU - part of the Manchester Airports Group - planned to close the lounge near gate four in the terminal for five months when it takes it over on December 1 for rebranding as one of its Escape lounges.

Both the union and the airport are annoyed that CAVU has not followed normal procedure when an operation changed hands and transferred the staff from their previous employer.

The airport said it was “surprised” by the move and had “firmly raised” its concerns with CAVU.

GMB Scotland senior organiser Robert Deavy said the union was taking legal advice over whether it breached employment laws to protect jobs, pay and conditions when businesses were transferred.

He said: “This is a transfer of a business from one operator to another and governed by legislation, meaning the jobs of workers must be secured and transferred too.

“We are shocked that any company should show such disregard for their workers and dismayed Edinburgh Airport is allowing it.

“Committed and loyal workers have been told they are risk of redundancy without reason or warning, just weeks before Christmas.

“If Edinburgh Airport did not know this was the plan when they awarded this contract, they should have. If they did know, shame on them.

“These are experienced workers who have all gone through the protracted process of getting security clearance, and are exactly the kind of staff who will be needed in a matter of months.

“To suddenly say their jobs are at risk before even discussing other options, such as temporary roles elsewhere, is needless and indefensible.”

CAVU said the revamped lounge’s design would be inspired by Edinburgh’s historical beauty and green spaces, but Mr Deavy said that was “cold comfort” to staff when they were being treated in such an “ugly, brutal way.“

Carrie Binnie, industrial officer for the Unite union, which also represents lounge staff, said: “We are in discussions with Swissport who employ our members at the Aspire Lounge and CAVU who will now take ownership of the new lounge.

“We fully expect the companies to adhere to the law because employees are being transferred to a new operator.

“If CAVU take a different course of action, Unite will consider all our options including legal action but at this stage we have no reason to believe the transfer process will not be respected.”

A spokesman for Edinburgh Airport said: "We were surprised at the approach being taken and were only made aware of it through one of our recognised unions.

“We have since firmly raised our concerns with CAVU directly. This approach is not something we would condone as a business and we would strongly encourage both parties to discuss this to reach a solution and protect jobs."