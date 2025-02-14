Campervans would be banned from staying in Highland car parks on North Coast 500 under vote

The potential ban will be voted on this Monday

Campervans could be banned from staying overnight in some Highland car parks, with a council set to vote on the move on Monday.

Sutherland councillors blame “anti-social behaviour” and “inappropriate waste disposal” as reasons for proposing a ban.

Campers and cars on the North Coast 500 | Paul Campbell/Getty Images

Overnight travellers staying at two Highland Council car parks in Sutherland could face new restrictions or even fines.

However, council officers have raised concerns the ban may have “unintended” consequences and could cost more than £40,000 to enforce.

The Sutherland committee will meet on Monday to decide the fate of Highland campervan travellers. There are two Highland Council car parks in Sutherland which can host campervans for overnight stays at a cost of £10 a night.

These are in Durness and Golspie, and both lie on the well-known North Coast 500 route.

Overnight visitors are only allowed to park for one night and then cannot return for 72 hours. Daytime parking can continue as normal in the car parks, but overnight stays would start to be policed by the council’s parking enforcement team.

Parking penalty charges are £100, but reduce to £50 if paid within the first 14 days. Travellers intending to stay in the car parks will instead be directed to alternative “parking options” such as designated caravan or camping sites.

Campsite and caravan park owners have been vocal in describing the pressures council parking has had on their business. The proposed ban, brought forward by two of ward four’s councillors Richard Gale and Jim McGilivray, could cost up to £41,000.

This is to cover the costs of enforcement officers to make regular visits to the car parks.

Council officers have estimated the costs could be as low as £4,000 to cover overtime for current staff, or up to £41,000 if a new member of staff is required.

Further changes to signs and markings, indicating overnight visitors are no longer welcome in the car parks, would cost an additional £1,000.

Beyond the cost, council officers who reviewed the motion said there will be a number of “unintended” consequences as a result of the ban.

Officers stated camper vans that would have stayed in the parks could choose to park elsewhere or wild camp which may affect other rural areas. They added the “displaced motorhomes” choosing to wild camp could have an “adverse impact” on biodiversity in the region.

However, officers admit that if the ban did reduce anti-social behaviour and waste in the region, this would benefit the local rural community.