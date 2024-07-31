The £40 motorhome pass decision as overnight bays spray painted at these 12 Highland car parks
A £40 motorhome pass for visitors to the Highlands is now open, with new overnight bays being painted into 12 car parks in the north and north west.
The new bays are being added to 12 car parks where those with the seven-day permit can park up. The changes come despite fierce criticism of the scheme from established holiday park owners who pay tax and costs associated with strict health and safety rules.
The permit was brought in by Highland Council to tackle the rapid rise in motorhome tourism and to raise revenue from this group of visitors.
The pass, which is voluntary, does not guarantee an overnight space, which are available on a first-come, first-served basis. It can be used from 10pm onwards and day charges in car parks still apply.
It also allows access to council facilities, such as sports centres, where holders can shower.
Highland Council expects the pass will have a “high level of support”, with money raised to go directly back into infrastructure projects supporting road users and tourism.
The first overnight stay bays (OSB) have been marked out in Ullapool, with more to follow.
A Highland Council spokesperson said: “Earlier this year, the public, partners and the Highland Council’s staff were invited to take part in a survey and share suggestions ahead of the Council’s budget for 2024/25.
“Emerging themes from the public engagement highlighted that people understood the need to raise income generation, with the most common suggestion to do so through campervans and motorhomes.”
Motorhomes will be parked four metres apart in the carparks.
Those parked up in established sites must be 6m apart, according to Scottish Government guidance.
The statement said vehicles in the council’s 12 overnight car parks must also be self-contained.
Sarah Allanson, director for Scotland at the British Holiday & Home Parks Association, has called for a meeting with Highland Council over the permit.
Earlier, she said: “A local authority should not be allowed to use its powers to relax health and safety rules and undercut local businesses.
“There has been no consultation over the plans to turn council car parks into budget stopover sites for motorhome users and no explanation as to why industry health and safety regulations will not apply to the council-owned carpark scheme.”
