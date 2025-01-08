Anger over 'winter wonderland' North Coast 500 as tourist plan leads to 'convoys of motorhomes'

Residents clash with promoters of the NC500 over year-round promotion of the route

Residents living on the North Coast 500 have highlighted concerns over “winter wonderland” promotion in an open letter to the company promoting the route.

The 516-mile loop draws thousands of visitors each year, including rally drivers with its nickname: “Scotland's Route 66.”

Since its conception in 2015, the route has exploded in popularity, particularly with campervan and motorhome users, to the frustration of some local residents.

In an open letter to NC500 Ltd, the company that promotes the route, residents have called the situation the “Modern Highland Clearances”. They claim some residents have become “completely desperate” because of the influx of tourism and subsequent impact on an area ill-equipped to support the numbers.

The letter expresses concern over Scotland being promoted as a “winter wonderland”, fearing the tourist season for the NC500, which they say “lasts longer and longer every year”, will extend and exacerbate the issues. These include “convoys of motorhomes” and dangers from drivers using single track roads as a rally course.

The signatories added: “The mass tourism, the rallies and promotion of the NC500 must stop before there is a really serious outcome.”

David Richardson, of NC500 Ltd, however, said the promotion of the route in winter is important for local business.

He said: “The promotional term ‘winter wonderland’ has been used extensively by VisitScotland this year as part of a pan-Scotland campaign, and many of our local business members were naturally very keen for us to take part.

“Extending the season to enable businesses to offer year-round employment has been a key aim of government agencies for decades.”

Mr Richardson said the rapidly aging and declining populations in the Highlands is a reason to promote the route year-round as “fragile communities have had to rely increasingly on tourism to survive.”

“This unsustainable situation can only be reversed if we can retain and attract young, economically active families, and that means creating year-round employment.”

According to a recent BiGGAR Economics report, between 2018 and 2022, the number of economically inactive early retiree incomers – aged under 65 – increased by 10,800, almost 5 per cent of the Highland population.

Mr Richardson said the company has never promoted car rallies. On campervans and motorhomes, he said the rapid rise, felt across the UK and Europe, requires a national approach.

He pointed to the NC500 Ltd’s Visitor Pledge launched last year to encourage responsible behaviour, but said the company cannot make or enforce regulation.

“In the apparent absence of any initiatives from governments and the public sector, what we can do is try to stimulate national discussion.”

NC500 Ltd will join a roundtable with The Scotsman this year to discuss the campervan increase in Scotland, with a view to having a national conference in October.

Jamie Stone, Liberal Democrat MP for Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross, who also received the letter, said: “I have repeatedly asked the Scottish Government to make vital extra investment in order to sustain and improve the road structure, but to no avail whatsoever.

“If we are to even think about encouraging still more visitors to the NC500, then the Scottish Government is going to have to put its hands in its pockets and pay up.”

Business minister Richard Lochhead said: “I am acutely aware of the pressures facing areas which are popular with visitors like the North Coast 500.

“This year’s draft Budget includes an extra £4 million for the Rural Tourism Infrastructure Fund to help communities improve facilities on routes such as this.”