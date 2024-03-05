Sold-out summer sailings face passengers on one of CalMac’s busiest routes as it announced a network shake-up to cope with the loss of a major ferry – after already being stretched “to the absolute limit”.

The west coast operator revealed major changes to the deployment of its ships on Tuesday after repairs to the 1,000-passenger Caledonian Isles that should have finished in January were extended to mid-June.

The changes include cancelling the summer-only Ardrossan-Campbeltown route this year, which was also curtailed in 2023.

CalMac is to run services on the main Arran route to Brodick from both Ardrossan and Troon because a berth at the former port is out of action which limits its use.

The firm warned: “Data on passenger and traffic volumes on the service indicates that for periods of the summer timetable there will still be sufficient capacity to meet demand, but there may be constraint at peak periods and some customers may not be able to attain their preferred sailing time.”

While Caledonian Isles, the Ardrossan route’s main vessel, is out of action, it will be served from Ardrossan by 659-passenger secondary vessel Isle of Arran while 430-passenger Alfred, a catamaran charted from Orkney-based Pentland Ferries, will operate from Troon.

Scottish Conservatives transport spokesperson Graham Simpson said: “This is the latest hammer blow to those living in rural and island Scotland for whom a reliable ferry is a lifeline requirement.

“CalMac’s fleet is so old and depleted – thanks to the incompetence and negligence of SNP ministers – that they are constantly having to shuffle vessels around the network to plug the latest gap.

“But, like one of those children’s puzzles, no matter how often the pieces are moved around, there’s always a space somewhere.

“It’s unacceptable that the Campbeltown-Ardrossan route is being shut down for the entire summer.