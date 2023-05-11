CalMac to deploy relief ferry Alfred on busy main Arran route between Ardrossan and Brodick

CalMac is to deploy its chartered relief ferry Alfred on the main Arran route between Brodick and Arran from Friday, confirming The Scotsman’s revelation last week.

The move comes after the west coast ferry operator was forced to delay putting the catamaran into passenger service after a problem was found with its stern doors last Friday.

Alfred, which is owned by Orkney-based Pentland Ferries, can carry 430 passengers and 98 cars, or 54 cars and 12 articulated lorries or coaches.

Alfred moored in Ayr harbour pending repairs last week. Picture: John Devlin

It will initially operate two return sailings a day on what is one of CalMac’s busiest routes, which has been reduced from its normal two-vessel service because of ferries being out of action.

CalMac has warned that catering which is normally available on the 55-minute crossing will not be provided in Alfred “because its deployment is based on resilience”.

Also unlike the normal service, space aboard the ferry will not be bookable at first, with a “turn up and go” system operating for the first two weeks. CalMac said that was “to allow for familiarisation and to ascertain if the passage time and turnaround times are realistic”.

The deployment following a series of berthing trials on some CalMac routes which it said had showed the ferry was also suitable for Lochmaddy in North Uist, Ullapool, Port Askaig in Islay, along with Troon and Campbeltown with restrictions.