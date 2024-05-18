The new scanning technology will go live at airports in the Highlands and Islands from June 1

Airports across the Highlands and islands are set to launch the use of new 3D scanners within a fortnight for all passengers, ahead of both Edinburgh and Glasgow.

The enhanced X-ray security scanners will go live from June 1 at all 11 regional flight terminals, including Inverness, run by Highlands and Islands Airports (Hial), the operator has announced.

The screening equipment means passengers can bring containers of up to 2L in their hand luggage, although liquids will still need to be removed for scanning. However, passengers will be able to leave all electronic devices in their hand baggage while passing through security.

Highlands and Islands Airports will be the first to have 3D scanners go fully live for the public in Scotland

The airports covered will also include those in Barra, Benbecula, Campbeltown, Dundee, Islay, Kirkwall, Stornoway, Sumburgh, Tiree and Wick John O’Groats.

Edinburgh Airport has already started testing a high-tech scanner at one of its security lanes at Scotland’s busiest airport.

However, the full rollout is not expected to be completed until later in the summer, meaning Hial will be among the first public airports in Scotland to fully deploy the technology.

Aberdeen Airport became the first major terminal in Scotland where the new scanning technology went into operation at the end of April.

The technology deployed in Aberdeen means the previous 100ml liquid rule is no longer in force, with departing passengers able to carry bottles containing up to two litres in carry-on bags.

HIAL is also installing 3D body scanners for departing passengers at Benbecula, Inverness, Islay, Kirkwall, Stornoway and Sumburgh airports. A total of £1 million has been spent across all Highlands and islands airports to install the new equipment.

Darren MacLeod, director of safety, compliance and security at Hial, said: “Our security procedures are a necessary requirement to ensure the safety of all. The introduction of this new equipment will further improve safety, but should also mean a simpler and more straightforward security process for passengers.

“We advise all passengers to check the guidance for individual airports and to allow more time to pass through security this summer. All security teams are completing training to ensure that the transition is handled smoothly, and staff will be on hand at airports to assist passengers with the new process.”

Edinburgh Airport is among a host of large UK airports that were granted a year’s extension from the original June 1 deadline to fully install the new scanning technology.

The airport has previously said it was confident the “vast majority” of its passengers would be using the new machines by the summer peak.

A spokesman for Edinburgh Airport said on Friday: "This is a rolling installation programme and the new scanners will come online over the next few months. Passengers should continue to follow existing rules throughout this summer. We will make an announcement when all work is complete.

“Following the existing rules around liquids and electrical items will help people move through security as quickly and safely as possible.”

Some passengers will still be asked to take off items such as jackets and shoes at security even once the new scanners are fully operational, The Scotsman has previously been told.