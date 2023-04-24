Highlands and Islands Airports Limited (HIAL), has reported a 38.7 per cent year-on-year increase in passenger numbers for 2022/23, with the figures now approaching pre-pandemic levels.

The twelve months to March 2023 saw almost 1.5 million people use the 11 regional airports in the HIAL network, with the latest figures equating to 85 per cent of the figures being recorded before the Covid-19 outbreak.

The total number of passengers using HIAL airports in 2022/23 was 1,426,391 compared to 1,028,466 in 2021/22.

There were significant increases at Inverness with a 63.5 per cent growth, Dundee saw a surge of 59.2 per cent while Stornoway had a 29.1 per cent growth in passenger numbers.

Islay saw growth of almost 60 per cent while Kirkwall saw passengers growth increase by 13.3 per cent. Sumburgh saw 10 per cent growth while Campbeltown saw growth of 40.8 per cent to 6,712. Tiree saw passenger numbers rise by 15.3 per and Benbecula saw 31,376 passengers, a growth of 11.5 per cent. Barra saw a 9.4 per cent increase and Wick John O’ Groats, recorded 9,200 passengers.

HIAL Managing Director, Inglis Lyon, said the increases were a testament to the work and commitment of staff across the organisation to get the airports back to the levels they were operating at before the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said: “The figures highlight the vital role our people and airports play in the future sustainability and prosperity the communities we serve. They also a reflect well on the huge effort made by our airline partners to maintain service levels throughout the recovery period.

“Despite the pressures placed on business and people across the country throughout the pandemic, we have continued to invest in our facilities and to make improvements that benefit our passengers as well as the aircraft companies that serve them.

“With almost 1.5 million people passing through our 11 airports over the past 12 months, the economies in each of those areas will have benefited significantly.