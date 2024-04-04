A planned relaxation of rules around airline passengers carrying liquids in hand luggage has been delayed by a year.

The Government announced it has granted extensions to several large UK airports, including Edinburgh, unable to meet its June 1 deadline to fully install new scanning technology.

Sign up for the latest news and analysis about Scottish transport

The new scanners produce more detailed images, meaning passengers can be allowed to pass through airport security with containers holding up to two litres of liquid in their hand luggage.

At airports which have not put them in place, the limit remains 100ml and containers must be put in clear plastic bags.

The new scanners also end the need for laptops and tablets to be removed from hand luggage.

Many airports are struggling to install the scanners ahead of the busy summer holiday period, largely due to supply chain delays and construction difficulties caused by the weight of the machines.

Ministers have issued extensions of up to 12 months to several airports on a case by case basis, which is expected to be enough time for them all to complete the work.

The Government is also exploring how financial penalties could be imposed for further non-compliance.

The Department for Transport refused to provide a breakdown of the situation for each airport, citing security concerns.

It said by the start of June about half of passengers flying from UK airports will be processed by the new scanners.

But passengers are advised to prepare to follow the existing rules, and check with their airport for any changes.

Heathrow has previously said it expects to have new scanners in all security lanes this summer, while Gatwick expects to complete the programme by the end of March next year. London City become the UK’s first major airport to begin using the new scanners for all passengers in April last year.

A spokesman for Edinburgh Airport said: "This is a welcome announcement that will help provide clarity for passengers travelling through Edinburgh Airport this summer.

“Although work is currently ongoing to install the new scanners and a number will be in place in the coming weeks and months, passengers should continue to follow the 100ml rules and remove large electricals from their bags until we announce otherwise.

"Following the already known and rehearsed rules will allow everyone to move through the security process as quickly and safely as possible"

Karen Dee, chief executive of trade body the Airport Operators Association, said: “Airports are making excellent progress in delivering these multi-million-pound investment programmes, which will ensure the UK remains at the forefront of aviation security in the years ahead.

“As with any programme of this complexity, there are significant challenges, and we are happy the Government has recognised these and agreed to extend timeframes for delivery where necessary."

“By adopting this approach, airports can ensure that they are ready to welcome passengers over the upcoming holiday periods and that their journeys are safe, secure and smooth as we make this transition.”

Airport security restrictions for liquids were introduced in 2006 following a foiled terror plot to blow up planes flying from London to the US with homemade liquid bombs.