Edinburgh Airport installs first of new 3D scanners that will mean passengers can leave liquids, laptops and tablets in hand luggage
The first of a series of new security scanners which will mean passengers no longer need to remove liquids, gels and electronic devices from their hand luggage has been installed at Edinburgh Airport.
Airport chiefs confirmed the first new scanner went into operation at the terminal on Tuesday morning.
The airport has ordered eight of the high-tech 3D X-ray scanners, which will also mean passengers are allowed to carry up to two litres of liquid onto a plane. The new scanners also end the need for laptops and tablets to be removed from hand luggage.
However, airport bosses have stressed there will be no changes to the liquid rules at Edinburgh for now.
The Scotsman has previously reported Edinburgh Airport – Scotland’s busiest – is among a host of large UK airports that have been granted a year’s extension from the original June 1 deadline to fully install the new scanning technology.
However, the airport has said it is confident the “vast majority” of its passengers will be using the new machines by the summer peak.
Some passengers will still be asked to take off items such as jackets and shoes at security even once the new scanners are fully operational, The Scotsman has been told.
An Edinburgh Airport spokesman said: "This is a rolling installation programme and the new scanners will come online over the next few months.
“Passengers should continue to follow existing rules until all of the work is complete, and we will make an announcement when that is the case. It’s very important for everyone to continue to follow the existing rules as we head into the busy summer months. Doing so will help people move through security as quickly and safely as possible.”
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.