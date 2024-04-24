The first of a series of new security scanners which will mean passengers no longer need to remove liquids, gels and electronic devices from their hand luggage has been installed at Edinburgh Airport.

Airport chiefs confirmed the first new scanner went into operation at the terminal on Tuesday morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for the latest news and analysis about Scottish transport Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The airport has ordered eight of the high-tech 3D X-ray scanners, which will also mean passengers are allowed to carry up to two litres of liquid onto a plane. The new scanners also end the need for laptops and tablets to be removed from hand luggage.

Edinburgh Airport passengers will soon not have to remove liquids during security checks. Picture: Lisa Ferguson

However, airport bosses have stressed there will be no changes to the liquid rules at Edinburgh for now.

The Scotsman has previously reported Edinburgh Airport – Scotland’s busiest – is among a host of large UK airports that have been granted a year’s extension from the original June 1 deadline to fully install the new scanning technology.

However, the airport has said it is confident the “vast majority” of its passengers will be using the new machines by the summer peak.

Some passengers will still be asked to take off items such as jackets and shoes at security even once the new scanners are fully operational, The Scotsman has been told.

An Edinburgh Airport spokesman said: "This is a rolling installation programme and the new scanners will come online over the next few months.