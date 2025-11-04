Cumbria train derailment: Passengers facing second day of disruption after Glasgow to London train derails
Train firm Avanti West Coast has told customers not to try and travel to destinations north of Preston, including Glasgow and Edinburgh, until later this week after a Glasgow to London service derailed on Monday morning when it struck a landslide.
Eighty-seven people, including 10 members of staff, were on board the 4.28am Avanti West Coast service from Glasgow to Euston when it came off the tracks near the village of Shap, in Cumbria, at 6.10am.
Four people suffered minor injuries and no one required further hospital treatment.
On Monday evening, Avanti West Coast warned its customers not to travel further north than Preston for the rest of the evening and Tuesday, saying disruption is likely to last for “a number of days”.
The company said in a statement: “Avanti West Coast customers should not attempt to travel north of Preston on Monday 3 or Tuesday 4 November, as recovery work is ongoing to restore the infrastructure between Penrith North Lakes and Oxenholme Lake District after a train derailment on Monday November 3.
“Destinations north of Preston include Blackpool, Lancaster, Oxenholme, Penrith, Carlisle, Lockerbie, Motherwell, Glasgow, Haymarket and Edinburgh.
“We will continue to update our website with further information, but it is likely there will be significant disruption to this part of our network for a number of days.”
Those with tickets for the route dated Monday or Tuesday will be able to use them at no extra cost between Wednesday and Friday.
It said ticket acceptance is in place between London Kings Cross and Edinburgh with LNER, Edinburgh and Glasgow Central with ScotRail, Edinburgh and Birmingham New Street with CrossCountry.
Teams working overnight
Sam MacDougall, Network Rail operations director, said on Monday early indications suggested the train had hit a landslide.
He said: “We believe the train was travelling at approximately 80 miles an hour at the point of collision and then stopped very quickly thereafter.”
Mr MacDougall added: “On arrival of the emergency services and the Network Rail staff, all of whom worked in extremely challenging terrain and appalling weather conditions this morning, all persons on board the train were safely removed and brought to a nearby reception centre.
“By 10.40 this morning, all customers had been safely taken forward to their onward destinations by replacement road transport.”
In a post on X on Tuesday morning, Network Rail said teams had been working overnight at the site of the derailment in wet and windy conditions.
It said the train had now been removed from the tracks and repairs to the overhead lines had been completed.
North West Ambulance Service said on Monday afternoon it had stood down from major incident status and was withdrawing resources from the scene.
A spokesperson said: “Our colleagues have assessed a total of 87 patients, with only four suffering minor injuries.
“No-one required further hospital treatment, and all were discharged from the nearby rest centre.”
“Our attention now turns to investigating the cause and recovering the railway as quickly as we can.”
Managing Director for Avanti West Coast, Andy Mellors, said: “Our main priority is the safety and wellbeing of our customers and colleagues following this serious incident.
“I would like to take this opportunity to express my appreciation and gratitude for the actions of our colleagues onboard which has been warmly received and appreciated by customers.
“I would also like to thank our staff who responded, the emergency services, Network Rail and the local hotel who laid on facilities for everyone onboard. We are now ensuring we provide support to those affected.”
