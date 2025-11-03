Anthony Williams: Man charged over mass stabbing on Huntingdon train also accused of another attack

Anthony Williams charged with another count of attempted murder and possession of a bladed article in connection to an incident on another train

The man alleged to have carried out a stabbing spree on a high-speed train in Cambridgeshire is also accused of a knife attack at a London station earlier that day, police said.

Anthony Williams, 32, will appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court later on Monday accused of 10 counts of attempted murder, one count of actual bodily harm and one count of possession of a bladed article following the attacks on the London North Eastern Railway (LNER) 6.25pm service from Doncaster to London King’s Cross on Saturday, British Transport Police said.

Anthony Williams, 32, of Langford Road, Peterborough will appear in court this morning. | AFP via Getty Images

He is also charged with another count of attempted murder and possession of a bladed article in connection to an incident on a train at Pontoon Dock DLR station in east London in the early hours of the same day, where a victim suffered facial injuries after being attacked with a knife.

An LNER staff member is in a critical but stable condition in hospital following the stabbings on the Doncaster to London service, while four other people remain in hospital.

The attack is understood to have started shortly after the train left Peterborough station.

Deputy Chief Constable Stuart Cundy said: “The criminal investigation and support for the victims is a priority for British Transport Police.

“Our investigation is also looking at other possible linked offences.

“Following the charges authorised by the Crown Prosecution Service, I would stress the importance of not saying or publishing anything which might jeopardise or prejudice ongoing criminal proceedings, or the integrity of the investigation.”

Tracy Easton, chief crown prosecutor for CPS Direct, said: “The Crown Prosecution Service has decided to prosecute Anthony Williams with 11 counts of attempted murder, one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and two counts of possession of a bladed article following a police investigation into an incident on a LNER train from Doncaster to London on Saturday November 1 2025.

“Our team of out-of-hours prosecutors worked to establish that there is sufficient evidence to bring the case to trial and it is in the public interest to pursue criminal proceedings.

“We worked closely with British Transport Police to review a huge volume of evidence including CCTV. The number of charges will be kept under review as this continues to progress.