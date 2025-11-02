A ‘heroic’ member of LNER staff is in a life-threatening condition after ‘undoubtedly saving many lives’ in trying to stop the attack

Police officers are set to patrol train services between Edinburgh and London in the coming days in the wake of the mass stabbing attack which has left a hero member of LNER staff fighting for life.

Extra officers are being deployed across the rail network after Saturday’s incident near Huntingdon, in Cambridgeshire. This will include a visible police presence on trains on the east coast mainline - which runs between the Scottish and UK capitals. The “surge” in police presence will take place until at least Tuesday.

Sources said officers usually focus on stations but it was “important to reassure passengers”.

The LNER staff member, who has not been named, was one of 10 people taken to hospital after the attack on Saturday’s 6.25pm train service from Doncaster to London King’s Cross. The train worker remains in life-threatening condition.

The BTP said: “Detectives have reviewed the CCTV from the train and it is clear his actions were nothing short of heroic and undoubtedly saved many people’s lives.

A 32-year-old man who was arrested in connection with the attack is now being treated as the only suspect. The man, from Peterborough, boarded the train at Peterborough station.

Another man, a 35-year-old from London, has been released with no further action, BTP said in a statement.

The force said police have established that he was not involved with the attack.

Police also confirmed that a knife was recovered by officers at the scene.

David Horne, managing director of LNER, said: “We are deeply shocked and saddened by yesterday’s incident and our thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected, particularly our colleague who remains in a life-threatening condition, and their family.

“I would like to thank the emergency services for their quick and professional response and the care they provided to those injured. I would also like to recognise the driver, crew and our operational response colleagues for their bravery and quick actions.

“This is a deeply upsetting incident. Over the coming days we will continue to co-operate with the authorities involved and will do everything we can to support our customers and colleagues during this very difficult time.”

British Transport Police Deputy Chief Constable Stuart Cundy said: “Our investigation is moving at pace and we are confident we are not looking for anyone else in connection to the incident.

“As would be expected, specialist detectives are looking into the background of the suspect we have in custody and the events that led up to the attack.

“This was a horrific attack that has had a wide impact. My thoughts and those of everyone in British Transport Police are with those injured and their families – especially the brave member of rail staff whose family are being supported by specialist officers.

“My thanks to the public for their patience while we continue our investigation at Huntingdon station. We hope that we will be able to support GTR in reopening the station soon.

“Anyone with information who hasn’t already spoken to police is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 quoting reference 663 of 01/11/25.”

Meanwhile ScotRail said they would “continue to review all security arrangements we have in place to keep staff and customers safe” and would “review any industry-wide lessons that come from the BTP’s investigation.”

David Ross, ScotRail Chief Operating Officer, said: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of the attack. We also send our best wishes and solidarity to all LNER staff.

“We continue to review all security arrangements we have in place to keep staff and customers safe, something that takes on even greater importance in light of Saturday night’s incident. We will also review any industry-wide lessons that come from the BTP’s investigation.