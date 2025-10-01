The pub faced tragedy in 2013 when a police helicopter crashed into the roof killing ten people.

A charity-run pub in Glasgow said thieves caused over £1,000 worth of damage and stole hundreds of pounds from the till during a weekend break-in at the premises.

The Clutha, on Stockwell Street, said vandals broke into the pub’s newly-refurbished beer garden on Friday night, with the damage discovered by staff on Saturday morning.

The 200-year-old historic pub is known for its live music and is part of the Clutha Trust, a charity set up after a Police Scotland helicopter fell out of the sky and crashed into the bar in 2013. The trust provides fuel money and hot meals to struggling families.

Alan Crossan, founder and trustee of the charity, said it will cost an estimated £1,200 to fix the door and a few hundred pounds of charity money from the till has been lost.

“These things happen, but it’s a loss to the charity,” he said

“It takes away money from the charity because any profit we make goes towards what we do.”

Mr Crossan said just £100 of the charity’s money can help 15 families who are struggling.

The pub has faced multiple break-ins in the past, including in the aftermath of the 2013 tragedy.

“Staff just get on with it, it’s what we do,” Mr Crossan said.

The pub shared the news of the latest break-in online and was met with an outpouring of support from the community.

“I’ve had people phoning me up and asking how they can help and donate,” he said.

“The best thing people can do is come along to the bar for a pizza and pint, as any profit we make goes to the charity.”

The Clutha Bar on the banks of the Clyde has hosted several famous figures over the years, including Billy Connolly, Frank Zappa, Woody Guthrie and Spike Milligan.

The bar runs live music every night and is a champion of young musicians.

On November 29, 2013, a police helicopter crashed into the roof of the bar, killing seven customers in the pub as well as the pilot and two crew members.

The Clutha Trust now runs a variety of initiatives, including music and arts-based programmes for young people.