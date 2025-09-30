The suspect has been described as white, with blonde hair and spoke in a Scottish accent.

An appeal has been launched after a woman was seriously sexually assaulted at a Loch Lomond car park.

Police received a report that a 32-year-old woman was attacked by a man at Luss Public Car Park in Loch Lomond National Park around 1am on Saturday.

Officers ‘keen’ to trace group of people who spoke to victim after incident

Detective inspector Julie Clisby said: “Extensive enquiries are ongoing and we are doing everything we can to trace the man responsible. We are keen to talk to anyone who was in the Luss Car Park between 11.45pm on Friday, September 26 and 12.30am on Saturday, September 27.

"In particular, we would ask that a group of people who spoke to the victim after the incident contact officers as a matter of urgency, as they may have information that could prove vital.

“It may seem insignificant to you, but could be pivotal in our investigation. I am also keen to speak to anyone with dash-cam or private CCTV footage from the area at the time."