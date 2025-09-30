Graham Wright: Man arrested as police investigate death of Glasgow man after remains found near Loch Lomond
Detectives investigating the death of a Glasgow man whose remains were found at Loch Lomond have said they have arrested a 53-year-old man.
Mr Wright, 38, was reported missing on August 25 and his remains were later discovered at the Rubha Dubh, near Firkin Point, at Loch Lomond on September 13.
On Tuesday, officers said a 53-year-old man had been arrested in connection with attempting to defeat the ends of justice, and inquiries were ongoing.
Mr Wright was last seen at around noon on August 20 on Cumberland Street in Glasgow.
Officers said his death is being treated as unexplained and extensive inquiries are ongoing.