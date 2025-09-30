The man was arrested in connection with attempting to defeat the ends of justice

Detectives investigating the death of a Glasgow man whose remains were found at Loch Lomond have said they have arrested a 53-year-old man.

Mr Wright’s remains were found by a member of the public earlier this month | Police Scotland

Mr Wright, 38, was reported missing on August 25 and his remains were later discovered at the Rubha Dubh, near Firkin Point, at Loch Lomond on September 13.

On Tuesday, officers said a 53-year-old man had been arrested in connection with attempting to defeat the ends of justice, and inquiries were ongoing.

Mr Wright was last seen at around noon on August 20 on Cumberland Street in Glasgow.