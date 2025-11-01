Edinburgh incident: Woman taken to hospital after being hit by bus in Edinburgh city centre

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Live Editor

Published 1st Nov 2025, 08:37 GMT
The road was closed off to traffic in both directions

A woman has been taken to hospital after she was struck by a bus in Edinburgh city centre.

Paramedics were called to Queensferry Street on Friday following reports of a bus having hit a pedestrian.

The road was closed off to traffic in both directions between Melville Street and Shandwick Place.

A woman was hit by a bus in Edinburgh city centre. (Picture: John Devlin, National World)

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 11.45am on Friday, October 31, we received a report of a crash involving a pedestrian and a bus at Queensferry Street, Edinburgh.

“A woman was taken to hospital or treatment. The road was closed for a short period of time but has since reopened.”

The road was closed between Shandwick Place and Melville .Street - and Lothian Buses diverted several of its services - including the 19 22 36 37 47 and 106.

