A woman has been taken to hospital after she was struck by a bus in Edinburgh city centre.

Paramedics were called to Queensferry Street on Friday following reports of a bus having hit a pedestrian.

The road was closed off to traffic in both directions between Melville Street and Shandwick Place.

A woman was hit by a bus in Edinburgh city centre. (Picture: John Devlin, National World)

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 11.45am on Friday, October 31, we received a report of a crash involving a pedestrian and a bus at Queensferry Street, Edinburgh.

“A woman was taken to hospital or treatment. The road was closed for a short period of time but has since reopened.”