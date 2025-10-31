Dundee Byron Street incident: Dundee road closed as fire crews tackle house blaze

Rachel Fergusson
By Rachel Fergusson

Live Reporter

Comment
Published 31st Oct 2025, 09:35 GMT
Shocking aftermath of fire which ravaged 400 year old fishermen's storehouse
The fire was reported early this morning.

A Dundee road has been closed as fires tackle a blaze at a house.

Emergency services were alerted shortly after 7am on Friday to a house fire on Byron Street.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Want the latest news and top stories from across Scotland landing directly on your phone’s lock screen? Sign up to our WhatsApp News Channel

The road is currently closed and police have advised the public to avoid the area.

People are being told to avoid the area placeholder image
People are being told to avoid the area

A spokeswoman for the fire service said: “We were alerted at 7.10am on Friday October 31 to reports of a dwelling fire on Byron Street in Dundee.

“We mobilised two appliances to the scene, where crews remain in attendance as they work to make the area safe.”

A spokesperson said: “Byron Street in Dundee is closed between Brantwood Avenue and Lawton Road following a report of a fire.

“Emergency services are in attendance.”

Related topics:Emergency servicesDundee
Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.

Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice