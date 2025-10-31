Dundee Byron Street incident: Dundee road closed as fire crews tackle house blaze
A Dundee road has been closed as fires tackle a blaze at a house.
Emergency services were alerted shortly after 7am on Friday to a house fire on Byron Street.
The road is currently closed and police have advised the public to avoid the area.
A spokeswoman for the fire service said: “We were alerted at 7.10am on Friday October 31 to reports of a dwelling fire on Byron Street in Dundee.
“We mobilised two appliances to the scene, where crews remain in attendance as they work to make the area safe.”
A spokesperson said: “Byron Street in Dundee is closed between Brantwood Avenue and Lawton Road following a report of a fire.
“Emergency services are in attendance.”
