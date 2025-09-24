The race is now underway for the Scottish Album of the Year (SAY) Award - with the 20-strong longlist revealed today.
The judging panel had a big job to do, with 401 eligible album submissions to choose from.
They will whittle the candidates down further on October 16, when the shortlist of 10 albums is announced - one of which will be chosen by music fans via a 72-hour online public vote.
Dundee’s Caird Hall will then be the venue for the presentation of the £20,000 prize on Thursday, November 6.
And you can be there to see performances by the likes of Brooke Combe, corto.alto, Dillon Barrie, and rEDOLENT by booking your ticket here.
Here are all 20 albums in the running, and what the nominated artists said when they heard the news they had been longlisted.
1. Andrew Wasylyk and Tommy Perman: Ash Grey and the Gull Glides On
"From what I recall, we’d been trying to find an excuse to make a record together for years, but various other projects we were collaborating on often derailed our search. When we finally arrived at the idea, much of it grew from playful experiments in the studio, and low expectations! We never imagined the odd music we made to be released, let alone nominated. We’re humbled and honoured to be considered alongside such wonderful Scottish artists." | Contributed
2. Be Charlotte: Self Help and Fictional Doubts
“It’s beyond an honour for my debut album to be included in the Longlist! I’m very grateful for the opportunity especially when there are so many incredible eligible albums. The creative process was joyful, cathartic and at times challenging. As in the album title there were many moments of self doubt but releasing the album felt so empowering and for it to now be recognised in this way is a real dream. Performing at The SAY Award back in 2017 was one of my favourite shows and it feels very full circle to be nominated this year.” | Contributed
3. Brooke Combe: Dancing At The Edge Of The World
“I’m honoured that my debut album has been nominated for this year’s SAY Award, where I’ll also be performing at Dundee’s Caird Hall on November 6th. Scotland has always shown me incredible support, and headlining the legendary Barrowlands this spring was a milestone moment in my journey.” | Contributed
4. Cloth: Pink Silence
“We’re absolutely thrilled to have been Longlisted for the 2025 SAY Award. Every year, the award shines a light on Scotland’s incredible musical output, further cementing its long-held reputation as a country which punches well above its weight when it comes to the arts. To be included on a list of the year’s best albums alongside your peers is a really special feeling.” | Contributed