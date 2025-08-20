The 23-year-old began the challenge from Aberdeen FC's Pittodrie Stadium on Saturday

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 23-year-old man has set off on a 250-mile run between all of the Scottish Premiership League stadiums in memory of his late father.

Archie Whitfield, a chef from North Yorkshire, set off from Aberdeen FC's Pittodrie Stadium on August 16 and is attempting to run to all 12 stadiums in one week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By day two, the ultra runner had already made it to Dundee United FC’s Tannadice Park. He is due to complete the challenge at Kilmarnock's Rugby Park this Saturday.

The mammoth run comes just months after the 23-year-old completed a gruelling 835-mile endurance challenge visiting all 20 English Premier League stadiums in 25 days, finishing with the London Marathon in April.

The 23-year-old outside West Ham United's stadium in London | Brain Charity

Mr Whitfield is running in memory of his father Dave, who died in December 2023 after living with Cushing's disease caused by a pituitary brain tumour.

The son is aiming to raise £100,000 for The Brain Charity and has already brought in £23,000 for the cause.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"My dad, Dave, was a massive part of my life," Mr Whitfield said.

"He was the kind of man who always went out of his way to make life better for the people around him, whether as a teacher, a councillor or a dad. I wanted to do something in his memory that reflected his values — bringing people together through community and through football.

Mr Whitfield and his Dad | Brain Charity

“Dad was also a huge football fan, especially Arsenal, so running between stadiums feels like the perfect tribute. He would probably think I'm a bit bonkers, but I know he'd be proud."

Mr Whitfield said he was particularly excited to take in some of Scotland's most iconic grounds along the way adding: "Stadiums like Celtic Park and Ibrox are legendary, and I'm really looking forward to visiting them."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has invited supporters to join him for sections of the run and is encouraging football fans across the UK to donate | Brain Charity

Amy Trego, The Brain Charity's head of fundraising and communications, said: "Archie's challenges are an incredible tribute to his dad. Losing a loved one to a brain condition is devastating, and the money Archie is raising will allow us to support more families facing similar challenges.