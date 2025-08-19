The road was closed to allow for crash investigations.

A motorcyclist is in “critical condition” after a crash in Aberdeen.

Police were called to a collision involving a motorcycle and car on Westburn Road, near to Westburn Park, at around 4.25pm on Monday.

Emergency services attended and the 32-year-old male rider of the black Talaria motorcycle was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

His condition is described as “critical”.

The female driver and female passenger of the white Dacia Logan car were not injured.

The road was closed to allow for crash investigations to take place and re-opened around 9.40pm.

Sergeant Bowser-Riley from Inverurie Road Policing said: “Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances and I am appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash and who hasn’t already spoken to officers to contact us.

“I would also ask anyone who was in the area and who may have dash cam footage or any other information which could assist to get in touch.”