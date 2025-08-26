A renowned butchers is offering a behind-the-scenes look at how the much-loved delicacy is made

The makers of a much-loved black pudding from a community in the Outer Hebrides are set to share the behind-the-scenes secrets of the delicacy during a week-long festival celebrating local heritage.

Cross Stores, a butchery in Ness, the northernmost community on the Isle of Lewis, will stage a demonstration showing visitors how Ness Black Pudding is made as part of this year’s Dùthchas Festival.

The Dùthchas Festival celebrates the culture and traditions of the Galson Estate, a community-owned estate spanning 56,000 acres of coast, land and villages in the north west of the island.

Paddy Furey, owner of Cross Stores, said: “Black pudding is more than just food here, it’s part of our story.

“The way we make it in Ness and the recipe we follow has been passed down through generations, and it means a lot to be able to share some of the processes with people during Dùthchas.

“We might not be able to share our exact ‘secret’ recipe, we don’t want to spoil the intrigue too much. But we will definitely share some of the processes behind our black pudding.

The recipe has been passed down through generations | Urras Oighreachd Ghabhsainn

“Whether you’re local or just visiting, pop in and see what helps to make our black pudding special, and you might even get a wee taste at the end.”

Black pudding is traditionally a blend of onions, pork fat, oatmeal, flavourings and pig blood. The island is also home to Stornoway Black Pudding - an 80-year-old recipe produced by family-run butchers MacLeod & MacLeod.

Cross Stores is the only butchery outside Stornoway, the island’s main town, and is a hub for the Ness community. As well as its renowned black pudding, the business sells handmade sausages and locally made quiche and pies.

The festival, running from September 6 to 13, will offer events including guided historical walks, daily Gaelic classes, ceilidhs, workshops and discussions with authors.

Waves crash against the shore near Port of Ness harbour. | National World

The festival Dùthchas is Gaelic, describing a deep connection to a person’s homeland or heritage, or a tradition or custom that has been passed down through generations.

The Galson Estate was passed into community ownership in January 2007, and is now managed by Urras Oighreachd Ghabhsainn on behalf of the community. The estate is home to 22 villages, running from Upper Barvas to Port of Ness, and has a population of nearly 2,000 people.

The Breakwater at Port of Ness | Urras Oighreachd Ghabhsainn

The festival first took place in 2018 and aims to highlight the region’s history and culture, with tours of the region’s key harbours and storytelling sharing its maritime heritage.

Heather Macleod, development officer at Urras Oighreachd Ghabhsainn, said: “Galson Estate is home to a rich heritage, which the local community is incredibly proud of, and we are delighted to be able share a part of this by showcasing our culture.

“Whether you've lived here all your life or are just visiting, we hope everyone can discover something new and enjoy the traditions and culture that make the area so special.