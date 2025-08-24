Scotland will mark the final week of summer with soaring temperatures, with the gauge to hit 25C in parts of the country on Monday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both Edinburgh and Glasgow are expected to reach 25C as temperatures soar close to 30C south of the Border to mark the Bank Holiday being enjoyed in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The forecast from the Met Office comes ahead of the remnants of Hurricane Erin bringing wind and rain and later in the week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maximum temperatures will reach 28C or 29C on Monday, with widespread sunshine for most, the Met Office said.

People jump from a pier into the water of Loch Lomond, in the village of Luss in Argyll and Bute, earlier this summer. Picture: PA

Dundee is forecast to reach a sunny 24C, while Inverness (24C) and Aberdeen (21C) are also expected to hit above-average temperatures for the time of year.

By late on Monday, the remnants of Hurricane Erin will be west of the UK, bringing rain and wind, which will carry on throughout the week, Met Office meteorologist Craig Snell said.

For the rest of the week temperatures will be nearer average, low 20s in the south and high teens across the north.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Snell said: “There will be increasing amounts of sunshine and temperatures continuing to climb.

“On Monday it will be a very warm and sunny picture for most.

“It will start to go downhill and rain will start to move in for Northern Ireland into the afternoon.”

People who might be planning to head to beaches on Monday or Tuesday are being advised to head to ones with life guards as big waves will arrive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From Tuesday onwards, spells of rain will be moving across all parts of the country, and it will be wettest in the west, Mr Snell said.

“It will be heavy at times in the west, but at the moment we’re not expecting too many impacts, and it may for farmers or anyone who needs the rain be welcome,” he said.

On Wednesday, a band of rain will go across the whole country, and low pressure will remain until the weekend with further spells of rain.

The forecast from the Met Office comes after Scottish Water on Friday called on people to use water as efficiently as possible in homes and gardens to help protect water resources.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scottish Water said this month had been drier than normal, coming after the country’s driest spring in 70 years.

Reservoir levels across Scotland were down by 2 per cent to 73 per cent last week – 9 per cent lower than the average for the time of year.

John Griffen, Scottish Water’s water operations general manager, said: “We’re working hard to maintain normal supplies for all customers and would ask that they use water efficiently to protect this precious resource.

“We believe that a large part of the additional water use at the moment is in gardens, so we would ask that customers are mindful of how much water they use there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Any rainfall we have had in parts of the country recently has not been prolonged enough to help our resources recover from the long spells of dry weather we have had recently and earlier this year.