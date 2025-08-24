MV Isle of Islay, the first of the four vessels built at Cemre, will be the first to enter service later this year.

Sign up for the latest news and analysis about Scottish transport Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new ferry being built in Turkey to serve the Outer Hebrides has been successfully launched in a much-needed boost for Scotland’s island network.

MV Lochmor, the first of two new vessels intended for the Little Minch route, was launched on Saturday at Cemre Marin Endustri shipyard in Yalova.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The vessel is the first of two ships - the other being its sister vessel MV Claymore - which will provide a two-vessel service to the routes between Uig on Skye, Tarbert (Harris) and Lochmaddy (North Uist).

The ferry can carry up to 450 passengers and 100 cars, or 14 commercial vehicles.

MV Lochmor was officially launched on Saturday. | Brian Fulton

The launch ceremony was attended by representatives of Scottish Government ferry-buying firm Caledonian Maritime Assets (Cmal) and project stakeholders. The ferry was officially launched by Kay MacLeod, a long serving CalMac employee who works at Tarbert ferry terminal.

The launch comes after a series of delays with the four ferries being built in total in Turkey. The Isle of Islay - the first of the vessels being constructed at Yalova shipyard - completed a second set of sea trials last month after its delivery was delayed by 11 months. Supply issues, labour shortages and bad weather have meant the ferry is due to be delivered by the end of next month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MV Lochmor will now undergo further outfitting and system installations in the water before sea trials take place. The ferry is scheduled to arrive in Scotland late next year, after which the vessel will complete crew familiarisation and local operational testing before entering service.

A community event is due to be held in Tarbert next year where local residents and stakeholders will be invited on board to tour the new vessel.

Skye, Harris and North Uist communities to ‘prosper’ with new ferries

Duncan Mackison, chief executive officer of CalMac, said: "I am delighted that, in Kay MacLeod, MV Lochmor has been launched by a long-standing CalMac employee who has a steadfast commitment to the islands this vessel will serve.

“With the uplift in capacity and reliability, MV Lochmor and MV Claymore will bring, communities and businesses in Skye, Harris and North Uist will prosper with these new vessels in service.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Transport Scotland provided £115 million of funding for the Little Minch ferries project in 2022, with some of the budget allocated to minor port improvements to reflect the design of the vessels. The contract was awarded to Cemre Marin Endustri in February 2023.

Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop said: “I’m delighted to see the successful launch of the MV Lochmor, which marks another significant milestone in our efforts to renew the ferry fleet serving the Clyde and Hebrides network.

“The Scottish Government is committed to investing in our ferry services, and the MV Lochmor, along with the MV Claymore and significant port improvements, will deliver our goal of a two-vessel service connecting Uig, Tarbert and Lochmaddy, improving capacity, frequency and resilience for Harris and North Uist.

“I look forward to the MV Lochmor arriving in Scottish waters and entering service for the communities reliant on the Little Minch routes.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Make sure you keep up to date with news from across Scotland by signing up to our free newsletter here.

MV Lochmor is the third of four standardised vessels being built at the Turkish yard for Cmal as part of a significant investment in Scotland’s ferry network.

The ferry is the first of the four vessels to enter service later this year.