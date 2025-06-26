Scottish Borders police searching for woman last seen driving distinctive blue pick-up truck
Police are appealing for help to find a missing woman last seen driving a pick-up truck in the Scottish Borders.
The last confirmed sighting of Emma Herdman, 59, was around 1pm on Wednesday in the Lauder area of Berwickshire.
Officers said she is believed to be driving a blue Mitsubishi Barbarian pick-up, pre-fix AJ21, motor vehicle.
Emma is described as 5ft 9 in height, of medium build, with short dark brown curly hair. She sometimes wears glasses and has a sapphire wedding ring on her left ring finger. She was wearing a red and white stripy top, light blue jeans and white trainers.
Inspector David Aitchison said: “Emma’s car is a big 4x4 pick-up type vehicle and quite distinctive. We don’t believe she has left the Scottish Borders area, so are keen for people to keep a look out for her car and to call us if they see it or her as soon as possible.”
Information can be passed to police via 101. Please quote incident number 2195 of Wednesday, 25 June 2025 when calling.
