Body found in Scottish woods during search for 18-year-old Margaret Grigor, say Police Scotland
Police were alerted to a body found in a wooded area on the outskirts of Ancrum in the Scottish Borders on Wednesday.
A body has been found during the search for a missing teenager in the Scottish Borders.
Police said the body was found in a wooded area on the outskirts of Ancrum, near Jedburgh, on Wednesday, June 18.
Formal identification is yet to take place, but the family of 18-year-old Margaret Grigor has been informed.
There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.
Ms Grigor was last seen on foot in the Melrose area at around 4.30pm on Tuesday, June 17.