Body found in Scottish woods during search for 18-year-old Margaret Grigor, say Police Scotland

A body has been found during the search for a missing teenager in the Scottish Borders.

Police said the body was found in a wooded area on the outskirts of Ancrum, near Jedburgh, on Wednesday, June 18.

Formal identification is yet to take place, but the family of 18-year-old Margaret Grigor has been informed.

There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.