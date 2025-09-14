Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Parts of Donald Trump’s flagship Scottish golf resort will be “locked down” overnight as part of strict new operating procedures being put in place following a security review in the wake of a vandalism attack earlier this year.

Trump Turnberry is planning to install a series of new 2m-high gates across the property following the review, to reduce the risk of “future malicious damage”. The US president’s firm has also worked alongside Police Scotland to identify areas that required bolstered security measures.

The South Ayrshire resort, a four time host of golf’s prestigious Open championship, has submitted plans to South Ayrshire Council for five new gates to help restrict vehicular access to the site.

Security forces were out in force at Turnberry during Donald Trump's private visit to the resort in July. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire | Jane Barlow/PA Wire

It follows a major security incident in March when a green was dug up at one of Turnberry’s courses, while another had the words, ‘Gaza is not for sale’ painted on it. Red paint was also daubed over a building at the resort. Several people have been charged with malicious mischief in the wake of the incident.

Details of the security review outcome are laid out in supporting documentation submitted to the local authority. One such item, referred to as an operational statement, makes clear the alterations have been designed to allow parts of the resort to be locked down if necessary, pointing out such measures “will assist in reducing the risk of any future malicious damage or vehicles being on the property overnight”.

The detail states: “Following on from the vandalism act carried out on the 7th March 2025 at the resort, and subsequent security review for the resort, we have worked jointly with Police Scotland to identify areas that may have contributed to the ease of access to the property, mainly the golf side of the business, and from this we had engaged an architect to draw up plans for additional gates similar in design to that already approved by South Ayrshire Council, which will assist in restricting vehicular access.”

The attack on Trump Turnberry came in March. Picture: John Devlin | John Devlin

The document, sent to the council by an associate director at the Glasgow office of 3DReid, an architectural, interior and master planning design practice, explains that a standard operating procedure will be in place for the wrought iron gates, which will be subject to review, depending on security risk.

It notes the gates to the clubhouse will be locked down from 10.30pm to 5.30pm, with regular security patrols. The so-called caddieshack entrance on site will also be locked down overnight.

The document adds that while the sets of gates at Turnberry’s main driveway and the entrance to its North Lodge will remain open 24/7, if there is a “higher alert” of security, it may be “locked down and manned”.

Trump Turnberry has filed a planning application for a series of gates across the property. Picture: John Devlin | John Devlin / The Scotsman

A final gate is earmarked for the entrance to the track that leads to the famous Turnberry lighthouse. Documents submitted as part of the planning process state the gate will remain unlocked at all times to allow pedestrian access to the coastal path.

A spokesman for Trump Turnberry said it had no further comment beyond what was detailed in the planning application.