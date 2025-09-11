Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An SNP-run council is set to remove Saltires and Union Jacks from lampposts, The Scotsman can reveal.

Renfrewshire Council has written to people in areas where there have been complaints about flags to tell them to remove the items.

A saltire flag and Union Jack flutter in the wind. | Getty Images

The move comes as members of the public have lined streets with Saltires and Union Jacks following an anti-migrant social media campaign.

Other councils had to suspend the removal of flags due to threats towards workers.

Reform UK said taking down the flags was a “disgrace”. Labour said flags should not be attached to street lights and council buildings.

The council says in the letter: “Attaching material to Council Property is not permitted, and as such, we will be removing any items illegally attached. We would ask that you remove any items that belong to yourself in a timeous manner, should you wish to keep them.”

A Saltire flying in Glenburn, Paisley, from a lamppost. | John Devlin/The Scotsman

Reform Renfrewshire councillor Jamie McGuire said: “It is nothing short of disgraceful that SNP-run Renfrewshire Council has chosen to direct its limited resources towards the removal of Saltire and Union Jack flags placed by residents. These flags are not acts of vandalism, but expressions of pride — pride in Scotland, pride in the United Kingdom, and pride in local communities that wish to display their patriotism openly.

“At a time when council budgets are under enormous strain and vital local services face cut after cut, one would imagine that the administration might have higher priorities than dispatching staff to strip flags from lamp posts. Instead, residents are left to conclude that scarce resources are being squandered on an exercise that does little, but dampen community spirit.

“Patriotism should never be treated as a nuisance. The Saltire is our national emblem, and the Union Jack represents our shared union — symbols that unite and inspire. To treat their display as a problem is to display skewed priorities and a failure to understand the value of civic pride.

“No wonder Scotland is scunnered with the SNP. When councils choose to chase flags rather than focus on fixing potholes, supporting local services, or addressing real issues facing households, it is little surprise that public trust continues to erode. The people of Renfrewshire deserve better than this petty approach to governance. Residents should be allowed to fly our flags proudly.”

The hanging of flags on public streets in Scotland followed a social media campaign organised by a group behind an anti-asylum seeker protest.

Aberdeenshire Council requested help from Police Scotland after its employees were intimidated when taking flags down. Falkirk Council said its workers had also been threatened.

It comes after anti-migrant protests across the country, including outside asylum seeker hotels in Aberdeen, Falkirk and Perth.

PA

Labour Renfrewshire councillor Ben Smith said: “I think most people have no problem with feeling patriotic and flying flags to support the Scotland football team, for example. However, people really shouldn’t attach flags, posters, stickers to street lights and council buildings.

“Flags should be seen as a symbol of unity, not a tool for stoking division in our communities.”

A Renfrewshire Council council spokesperson said: “We are aware of flags being attached to our lamp-posts and other street furniture. Our usual policy is not to allow any material to be attached to road infrastructure or other council property without permission. This is for reasons of road and public safety.