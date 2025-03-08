Trump Turnberry vandalised: Police probe after pro-Palestinian activists attack Donald Trump's golf course
Pro-Palestine protesters have claimed responsibility for a vandalism attack on Donald Trump’s Turnberry golf course.
Pictures shared on social media show red paint and slogans daubed on the clubhouse and at the entrance of the Ayrshire course. A giant "Gaza is not 4 sale" message was sprayed on a green while parts of the course appeared to have been dug up.
The Palestine Action group described it as a “direct response to the US administration’s stated intent to ethnically cleanse Gaza”.
Mr Trump’s recent comments include plans to “clean out the whole thing”.
The US president last week published an AI video on Truth Social, advertising his plans for the Strip, which included himself and Israel’s president Benjamin Netanyahu, shirtless, drinking at the ‘Trump Gaza’ resort.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4.40am on Saturday, 8 Mach, 2025, we received a report of damage to the golf course and a premises on Maidens Road, Turnberry.
“Inquiries are ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 0636 of 8 March 2025.”
A spokesman for Trump Turnberry said: “This was a childish, criminal act but the incredible team at Trump Turnberry will ensure it does not impact business.
“Turnberry is a national treasure and will continue to be the number one beacon of luxury and excellence in the world of golf.”