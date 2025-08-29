The road was closed for several hours

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 52-year-old man has died following a crash with an HGV on one of Scotland’s busiest motorways.

Emergency services rushed to a collision involving a pedestrian on the M8 eastbound, around half a mile east of junction six, around 12.40pm on Thursday. Police said the crash involved a white Volvo HGV.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police said an investigation into the incident is ongoing | Google Maps

Officers said the man died at the scene and his family was aware. The road was closed for several hours and reopened around 6pm.

Sergeant Gemma Blackadder said: "Our thoughts are with the family of the man who has died and to all involved in this incident. I would like to thank the members of the public that stopped and assisted at the scene before emergency services arrived.

“We are continuing to carry out enquiries and I would like to appeal to anyone who has not already spoken to us and may have witnessed the crash, or the vehicles involved shortly before the incident, to please contact us.

“In addition, anyone with dash-cam footage is asked to get in touch as this may be able to assist our investigation."