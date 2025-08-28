Edinburgh crime: Edinburgh woman dies after early morning 'disturbance' at property on Restalrig Avenue

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Live Editor

Published 28th Aug 2025, 16:31 BST
Police closed Restalrig Avenue after a 'disturbance'.

A 55-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the assault of a woman in Edinburgh, who later died in hospital.

Around 1am on Thursday, officers were called to a report of a disturbance at a property in Restalrig Avenue.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Police closed Restalrig Avenue at 1am on August 28 after a 'disturbance'.placeholder image
Police closed Restalrig Avenue at 1am on August 28 after a 'disturbance'. | National World

Emergency services attended and the woman was taken to hospital where she died a short time later.

The 55-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the assault and Restalrig Avenue remains closed while enquiries are carried out.

Detective Inspector Kevin Tait said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman at this extremely difficult time.

"There will be a continued police presence in the area while our investigations continue and I would urge anyone with any concerns, or information, to approach these officers."

Related topics:EdinburghInvestigationsEmergency servicesPolice Scotland
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice