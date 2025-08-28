Edinburgh crime: Edinburgh woman dies after early morning 'disturbance' at property on Restalrig Avenue
A 55-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the assault of a woman in Edinburgh, who later died in hospital.
Around 1am on Thursday, officers were called to a report of a disturbance at a property in Restalrig Avenue.
Emergency services attended and the woman was taken to hospital where she died a short time later.
The 55-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the assault and Restalrig Avenue remains closed while enquiries are carried out.
Detective Inspector Kevin Tait said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman at this extremely difficult time.
"There will be a continued police presence in the area while our investigations continue and I would urge anyone with any concerns, or information, to approach these officers."