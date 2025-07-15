Roads have been closed after a huge fire at a premises in Kilmarnock.

Firefighters have been battling a blaze that has spread through a number of buildings in Kilmarnock.

Emergency services were alerted to a fire on the ground floor of a premises on the town’s Sandbed Street at around 9,30pm on Monday.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) dispatched two appliances and a height vehicle – but the fire soon spread across neighbouring premises.

Fire crews remained on the scene on Tuesday morning, with road closures put in place on King Street, Sandbed Street and Sandbed Lane.

An SFRS spokesperson said six appliances were fighting the fire at its peak in the early hours of Tuesday.

Pedestrians and drivers have been asked to avoid the area and keep roads clear.