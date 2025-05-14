Firefighters battle major blaze in derelict building on busy city street as multiple roads shut

Six fire appliances have been sent to a major blaze in Edinburgh.

Firefighters are battling a major blaze at a derelict hospital building in Edinburgh.

Six fire appliances were sent to the incident at the former Corstorphine Hospital after an alert was received at 7.40am on Wednesday.

Firefighters are battling a blaze in a derelict building in Edinburgh | Johnston Press

The building on Corstorphine Road has been shut since 2014. Proposals to turn the former hospital into 76 apartments had been previously approved six years ago.

A series of roads have been shut by police due to the fire.

Corstorphine Road, Old Kirk Road, Corstorphine Hill Crescent, Cairnmuir Road and Kaimes Road have all been closed to traffic.

St John’s Road has been reduced to a single lane being open heading east.

Residents in the area have been told to close windows and doors due to smoke from the blaze.

The former Corstorphine Hospital | Google Maps

There are no reports of any injuries.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 7.40am on Wednesday, May 14, to reports of a building fire on Corstorphine Road, Edinburgh.

“Operations Control mobilised six fire appliances and specialist resources to the scene, where firefighters are currently working to extinguish the fire affecting a derelict building.

“As a precaution, local residents are being asked to close windows and doors if they are affected by smoke.

“Crews remain in attendance. There are no reported casualties.”

A Police Scotland statement added: “Road closures are in place due to a fire at a derelict property on Corstorphine Road in Edinburgh, which was reported around 8.25am on Wednesday, May 14, 2025.

“Emergency services are in attendance and Corstorphine Road, Old Kirk Road, Corstorphine Hill Crescent, Cairnmuir Road and Kaimes Road are all closed and St John’s Road is down to one lane heading east.