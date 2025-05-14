Firefighters battle major blaze in derelict building on busy city street as multiple roads shut

Dale Miller
By Dale Miller

Deputy Editor

Comment
Published 14th May 2025, 11:25 BST
Six fire appliances have been sent to a major blaze in Edinburgh.

Firefighters are battling a major blaze at a derelict hospital building in Edinburgh.

Six fire appliances were sent to the incident at the former Corstorphine Hospital after an alert was received at 7.40am on Wednesday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Firefighters are battling a blaze in a derelict building in Edinburghplaceholder image
Firefighters are battling a blaze in a derelict building in Edinburgh | Johnston Press

The building on Corstorphine Road has been shut since 2014. Proposals to turn the former hospital into 76 apartments had been previously approved six years ago.

A series of roads have been shut by police due to the fire.

Corstorphine Road, Old Kirk Road, Corstorphine Hill Crescent, Cairnmuir Road and Kaimes Road have all been closed to traffic.

READ MORE: Dog attack Livingston: Toddler, 3, bitten by 'bull breed' dog outside shop as police hunt owner

St John’s Road has been reduced to a single lane being open heading east.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Residents in the area have been told to close windows and doors due to smoke from the blaze.

The former Corstorphine Hospitalplaceholder image
The former Corstorphine Hospital | Google Maps

There are no reports of any injuries.

Join the thousands of Scots who receive our newsletter every day

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 7.40am on Wednesday, May 14, to reports of a building fire on Corstorphine Road, Edinburgh.

“Operations Control mobilised six fire appliances and specialist resources to the scene, where firefighters are currently working to extinguish the fire affecting a derelict building.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“As a precaution, local residents are being asked to close windows and doors if they are affected by smoke.

“Crews remain in attendance. There are no reported casualties.”

A Police Scotland statement added: “Road closures are in place due to a fire at a derelict property on Corstorphine Road in Edinburgh, which was reported around 8.25am on Wednesday, May 14, 2025.

“Emergency services are in attendance and Corstorphine Road, Old Kirk Road, Corstorphine Hill Crescent, Cairnmuir Road and Kaimes Road are all closed and St John’s Road is down to one lane heading east.

“Please avoid the area and nearby residents are advised to keep windows and doors closed.”

Related topics:PoliceFireResidentsScottish Fire and Rescue ServiceEmergency servicesProperty
Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.

Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice