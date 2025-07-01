The first wildfire was reported on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Firefighters have been battling various wildfires across Moray and the Highlands for the fourth day,

The fire service say they are “working tirelessly” to extinguish pockets of fire from locations such as Nairn in the Highlands and Knockando in Moray.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Saturday, it is understood the fire service were alerted to three wildfires in Nairn, Carrbridge and Grantown. A fourth fire was reported in Alves on Monday.

Dozens of volunteers have been thanked after they joined firefighters in the effort to control the fires.

Eight fire engines remain on the scene today.

They are advising nearby residents that if the smoke is still visible then they should keep their windows and doors closed.

There have been several road closures as a result of the fires and members of the public are advised to avoid travelling to the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Firefighters have been battling blazes across the Highlands and Moray. | SGA Media/PA Wire

Fire service deputy assistant chief officer Ross Robison said: “There has been a significant deployment of resources to the area, including on call and wholetime crews from Aberdeenshire, Moray and Highland who have been working effectively alongside landowners and partner agencies.

“I’d like to recognise the efforts of all firefighters who attended and particularly those who are on call and often combine this role with other jobs in the community.

“They continue to be invaluable in responding to incidents like these that impact hugely on rural areas.

“We've been supported by the use of helicopters provided by partners for water bombardment and we have deployed specialist wildfire teams and assets.“

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We also want to recognise the overwhelming support for our crews from communities.”

Fire service ‘overwhelmed’ by generosity of the public

As a result of the wildfires, members of the community have rallied together to donate welfare supplies to local fire stations.

A spokesperson for the fire service added: “Whilst grateful for the support, SFRS is not able to accept any more items. Monetary donations cannot be accepted.”

They also advised that people should be mindful outdoors.