Glen Michael: Beloved STV children’s entertainer Glen Michael of Cartoon Cavalcade fame dies aged 99
Scottish television legend Glen Michael has died aged 99, it has been confirmed.
Michael is best remembered for Cartoon Cavalcade. The beloved children's show, which was first broadcast in 1966, made him a household name with Scottish audiences.
Bobby Hain, Managing Director of Audience at STV, said: “We are deeply saddened to hear that Glen Michael has passed away. Glen was a wonderful performer and personality, and we know that many viewers will have very fond memories of him.
“He was an STV legend, with Glen Michael’s Cavalcade a particular favourite for children across Scotland during its 26-year run.
“Our thoughts are with his family at this time, and we send them our deepest condolences.”
